DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers helped give a home in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood new life. They came together to help a senior citizen spruce up her place.

The 12 volunteers work at Energy Outreach Colorado and Adragna Architects. On Friday, they painted the home 86-year-old Iva Clark who has lived in the home for 50 years. She raised seven children in the home.

Clark says if it weren’t for the volunteers, she wouldn’t be able to afford the work.

“I think it’s beautiful. They’re doing a wonderful job and I wouldn’t be able to do it anyway,” she said.

The event is part of the Paint-A-Thon program organized by Brother’s Redevelopment.

For the past 40 years, the organization puts together teams of volunteers to paint homes for people in need. Every summer, they paint about 100 homes.

