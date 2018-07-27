Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Deer Trail, Elizabeth, Local TV, Tornado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A tornado touched down twice in Arapahoe County on Friday afternoon.

The tornado’s first touchdown resulted in a roof being torn off a home. The second time it touched down was near Deer Trail. No damage was reported in the second touchdown.

The tornado was spotted near the Adams-Arapahoe County line and was moving slowly southeast.

A tornado warning was in effect for the area until 5:13 p.m. Friday.

tornado 2 diane varner post to our fb copy Tornado Touches Down Twice In Arapahoe County

(credit: Diane Varner)

Another tornado was spotted near Elizabeth. Diane Varner sent in pictures of that tornado. It is unclear whether that storm caused any damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s