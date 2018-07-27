  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Costilla County, Huerfano County, La Veta Pass, Local TV, Spring Fire, Wildfires

By Rick Sallinger

LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4)– Residents in a large swath of Southern Colorado near La Veta Pass must decide whether to give up or rebuild after one of the largest fires in this state’s history.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 1129 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

The Spring Fire devastated some 109,000 acres and destroyed 141 homes. A man from Denmark who overstayed his visa has been charged with accidently setting the fire.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 135 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

A once majestic panorama is now scarred by the site of burned trees and homes that have been destroyed.

Tracy and Dick Wetzler surveyed the damage to their home.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 375 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

“This is what we have left for now,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

What had been Tracy and Dick Wetzler’s dream house after moving to Colorado 16 years ago from IIlinois is now gone.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 615 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

“This was my husband’s Lincoln town car,” she said as she pointed to the ash covered vehicle.

The Spring Fire, also known as the Spring Creek Fire has taken away their possessions, but not their spirit.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 195 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

“This is awful, but it’s still home so we want to come back,” she emphasized with no doubt in her voice or mind.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 3790 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

The blaze roared through here consuming more than 100,000 acres making it one of the state’s biggest ever recorded . Tracy was at work and urgently called her husband at home in Forbes Park.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 1009 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

“Get out, doesn’t matter what you have, don’t have, just get out,” Tracy recalls telling her husband.

They got out, but could bring little with them. So they have had to salvage what they can.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 525 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

A small heart shaped item was in the pile of items recovered. She read what it said on the top,

“This little box is filled with lots of love love from me to you always here to comfort you when you feel blue.”

spring fire family 10pkg frame 739 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

It seems fitting that some mementos survived when so much around them did not.

There were some homes that were spared, but what was a dense forest is now desolation around them.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 1759 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers have moved in to clear out trees and remove debris from the homes. They are
from what’s called Team Rubicon made up mainly of veterans.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 1609 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

Mark Ambrose one of the volunteers put their motives clearly.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 2629 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

“Being able to help people on their worst day is payment enough for me.”

spring fire family 10pkg frame 2719 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)

The impossible now seems possible according to Tracy, “Well they’ve given me hope because five days ago I looked at it and my husband and I said, ‘No way we can do this.”

Tracy not only lost her home, but so did her parents. The Spring Fire devoured their house and all around it, but left their flags still standing.

spring fire family 10pkg frame 3700 Couple Sifts Through Rubble Of Burned Dream Home After Devastating Fire

(credit: CBS)


LINK: Team Rubicon

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s