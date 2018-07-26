SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Work crews in Sheridan used heavy equipment to make the sinkhole, that swallowed an SUV, bigger, in order to make repairs on Wednesday. The vehicle was sucked into the hole on Tuesday during a strong rainstorm.

It will take at least a week to fix the problem that caused the sinkhole.

The sinkhole formed on Oxford Avenue near the intersection with Sante Fe Drive and was about three lanes wide.

The driver was able to make it out of the SUV right before her car was surrounded by asphalt and water.

Three years ago, a sinkhole in nearly the same spot swallowed Sheridan Police Sgt. Greg Miller’s police cruiser.

He was there on Tuesday as the recent sinkhole started to form, warning drivers, including the 28-year-old driver who abandoned her car before it disappeared.

The pipe that caused this sinkhole to fill up with water is used for stormwater drainage.