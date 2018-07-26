PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a bear seen hopping over fences in Parker on Thursday is over but the bear remains on the loose.

Police said the bear was spotted in the Anthology neighborhood, which includes Legacy Point Elementary School. Students from a neighborhood park were escorted back to the school safely.

The bear moved through backyards, along trails in the Stroh Ranch subdivision before it headed into a gulch along the Cherry Creek Trail.

The bear was last spotted near the Cherry Creek Trail about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Video of the bear hopping into a backyard. It is still believed to be on Cherry Creek Trail in Stroh Ranch subdivision. pic.twitter.com/DwgZu3Tjn6 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) July 26, 2018

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said because the bear didn’t exhibit threatening behavior and returned to the gulch, there was no need for them to respond.

Anyone who spots the bear is asked to call the Parker Police Department at 303.841.9800 and not to approach the animal.

