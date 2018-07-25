SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Work crews in Sheridan used heavy equipment to pull an SUV out a sinkhole on Wednesday. It got sucked into the hole on Tuesday during a strong rainstorm.

The sinkhole formed on Oxford Avenue near the intersection with Sante Fe Drive and was about three lanes wide. The driver was able to make it out of the SUV right before her car was surrounded by asphalt and water.

Crews spent Wednesday morning making the hole larger so they could try to get the car out. Eventually they’ll get to repairing the broken water pipe that led to the collapse in the street.

The pipe that caused this sinkhole to fill up with water is used for stormwater drainage.

Oxford Avenue is currently closed in the area just west of Santa Fe while repairs take place. Nearby business owners CBS4 talked to said they still have full use of their utilities and want people to know that they are open for business.