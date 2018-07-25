Filed Under:Local TV, Sheridan, Sheridan Police, Sinkhole

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Work crews in Sheridan used heavy equipment to pull an SUV out a sinkhole on Wednesday. It got sucked into the hole on Tuesday during a strong rainstorm.

sinkhole suv removed 3 Crews Pull SUV Out Of Sinkhole

(credit: CBS)

The sinkhole formed on Oxford Avenue near the intersection with Sante Fe Drive and was about three lanes wide. The driver was able to make it out of the SUV right before her car was surrounded by asphalt and water.

oxford sinkhole sheridan police1 Crews Pull SUV Out Of Sinkhole

(credit: Sheridan Police)

Crews spent Wednesday morning making the hole larger so they could try to get the car out. Eventually they’ll get to repairing the broken water pipe that led to the collapse in the street.

The pipe that caused this sinkhole to fill up with water is used for stormwater drainage.

sinkhole suv removed 2 Crews Pull SUV Out Of Sinkhole

(credit: CBS)

sinkhole suv removed 1 Crews Pull SUV Out Of Sinkhole

(credit: CBS)

Oxford Avenue is currently closed in the area just west of Santa Fe while repairs take place. Nearby business owners CBS4 talked to said they still have full use of their utilities and want people to know that they are open for business.

