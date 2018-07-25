  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Phish
QUINCY, WA - JULY 22: Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman and Mike Gordon of Phish perform at the Gorge Amphitheater on July 22, 2018 in Quincy, WA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

GEORGE, Wash. (CBS4) – A Colorado man is one of two people who were hurt in attacks at a Phish concert in Washington state last weekend.

gettyimages 1004416392 Colorado Man One Of 2 Attacked With Rocks At Phish Concert

Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman and Mike Gordon of Phish perform at the Gorge Amphitheater on July 22, 2018 in Quincy, Washington. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The man, who hasn’t been identified, is 38 years old. He suffered head injuries along with the other man who was attacked, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were hit with rocks.

The concert took place on Saturday at the Gorge Amphitheater. The attacks took place at approximately the same time but in different parts of the venue. Anyone with information that might help police locate the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday police said one of the two men was still recovering in the hospital. The music website Jambase.com reports that one of the victims wrote on Facebook that the attack was random.

Phish will perform three concerts in Commerce City at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s