QUINCY, WA - JULY 22: Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman and Mike Gordon of Phish perform at the Gorge Amphitheater on July 22, 2018 in Quincy, WA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

GEORGE, Wash. (CBS4) – A Colorado man is one of two people who were hurt in attacks at a Phish concert in Washington state last weekend.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, is 38 years old. He suffered head injuries along with the other man who was attacked, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were hit with rocks.

The concert took place on Saturday at the Gorge Amphitheater. The attacks took place at approximately the same time but in different parts of the venue. Anyone with information that might help police locate the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday police said one of the two men was still recovering in the hospital. The music website Jambase.com reports that one of the victims wrote on Facebook that the attack was random.

Phish will perform three concerts in Commerce City at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park over Labor Day weekend.