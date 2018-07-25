ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Security camera footage from Cochino Taco in Englewood captured a pivotal moment of Tuesday night’s storm– a huge spruce tree crashing down onto power lines, causing sparks to fly.

The restaurant is located at 3495 S. Downing Street in Englewood. The storm caused some issues for several Denver metro area communities, including hail, flash flooding and sinkholes.

A 32-year-old woman died early Wednesday morning after she had to be rescued after getting trapped in a flooded basement in Englewood.

Police say a sinkhole opened up big enough to swallow an SUV on Oxford Avenue. The hole is in near Natches Court — just west of Santa Fe Drive.

Officials say the driver got out before the roadway totally collapsed.

Severe storms moved through the Front Range and the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon.