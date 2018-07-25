DENVER (CBS4) – “Les Miserables” is the story of one man’s quest for redemption, and the forces that conspire to punish him. It’s playing at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts until August 5th.

“Les Miserables” opened on Broadway in 1987, and has been enthralling audiences ever since.

“It tells a tale of redemption that speaks to the power of the human spirit, and I think it does it in a very fresh way,” said Richard Barth, one of the actors in the touring production.

Richard Barth is a native of Canyon City. He spent 17 years on the East Coast checking the boxes of a musical theater career.

“After I had spent some time in Connecticut and then New York City, and got to be in a Broadway show, and got to be on the Tony Awards, I felt like I had checked quite a few of the boxes that I had gone out to New York to achieve. I wanted to come back, be closer to family, be closer to the mountains,” Barth told CBS4.

But Broadway never quite leaves the heart or the mind, so when Barth got the call for this show, there was no question.

“Since February 2017, I’ve been in Fort Collins. I was working at a restaurant up there, tending bar, trying to decide what I wanted to be when I grew up. And ‘Les Miz’ called back in March, asked me to come back out and join the tour, so I’ve been out with them since about the 12th of March,” Barth explained.

An easy decision to become part of this new staging of a Broadway classic.