CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Frontier Days is a traditional rodeo that features favorites like bull riding, steer wrestling, and roping. While most of those events are focused on the cowboys, barrel racing is one event where the ladies can shine.

Horse and rider are timed as they navigate around 3 barrels in a cloverleaf pattern. A good horse & rider team can complete the coarse in under :20 second.

The key to barrel racing is the teamwork between the rider and her horse.

“Is it horse or is it rider? And it’s really both. You have to have a nice horse that know their job, but you also have to stay out of their way and you have to help them when they need help,” said Carrie Boxleitner, a barrel racer.

“We rely a lot on our horses, but it does take a lost of athleticism. You’ve got to have the core strength. You’ve got to have the leg strength. Admittedly, I’m not in the gym every week, like my brother is, but i do what i can to stay fit enough to stay on these crazy suckers,” said Tara Boxleitner, another barrel racer.

For Carrie and Tara Boxleitner team work goes beyond their horses. This mother and daughter duo are from Loveland, and they complement as well as compete against each other.

“It’s a lot of fun. Not many people get to spend this much time with their kids when they’re 19-years-old, and so it’s something we do together,” Carrie said.

“I admit we argue a lot. It’s always like, ‘Am I right?’ ‘Are you right?’ ‘Prove me wrong.’ ‘Prove me wrong.’ But when it comes down to it, she knows so much, and she’s so helpful to me. She’s just so good to me. I’m just so blessed to have her as my mom,” Tara said.

These women are among all the great competitors at the 122nd Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days.

