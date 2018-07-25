COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bride-to-be is accused of killing her fiancé while they were planning their wedding.

Jacqueline Souza, 31, told investigators she thought her fiancé, Brandon Watkins, was having an affair – and that he wanted to invite that woman to their wedding in Las Vegas, KKTV reports.

The couple reportedly got into a fight about the invitation when they got home late Friday night after celebrating their upcoming wedding and Watkins’ new job.

According to arrest papers obtained by KKTV, Souza called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to say her fiancé was bleeding at their home near Powers and Dublin. When police got to the home, they found Watkins on the kitchen floor and a bloody steak knife on the kitchen table.

Investigators say Souza’s details changed in her account of what happened as they questioned her.

She eventually told officers she was in a different room and found her fiancé with a knife in his chest, that she panicked, pulled it out and threw it onto the kitchen table, KKTV reported.

A friend of Watkins told KKTV the couple served together in the Army at Fort Carson.

Souza is facing a second degree murder charge. She bonded out of jail Tuesday night.