Filed Under:Cameron E. Korth, Cameron Korth, Denver International Airport, DIA, United Airlines
Cameron Korth (credit: Davis County, UT)

DENVER (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for writing a false bomb threat while onboard a flight traveling from San Diego to Denver in 2017.

Cameron Korth was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in April to providing false information and threats. He also will be on supervised release for three years after his prison sentence.

united airline threat 5pkg Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Plane Bomb Threat

Cameron E. Korth (credit: Facebook/CBS)

Prosecutors dismissed another charge as part of the plea agreement.

According to court records, Korth told flight attendants on the Jan. 16, 2017 United Airlines flight that he found a written bomb threat in the plane’s bathroom.

The plane landed on an isolated runway at Denver International Airport. All passengers were removed, and authorities found no explosives onboard.

cameron korth Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Plane Bomb Threat

Cameron Korth (credit: Davis County, UT)

During questioning, Korth eventually told authorities that he wrote the note.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s