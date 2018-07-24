Smoke from the Lake Christine Fire on July 21 near Basalt Mountain and Ranch. (credit: InciWeb)

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire burning near has grown to more than 11,700 acres as of Tuesday.

It grew another 300 acres overnight. It is 39 percent contained.

Crews are now focusing on reinforcing containment lines on the northwest side of the fire while connecting a line from the north to the northeast. They expect afternoon thunderstorms to produce strong wind gusts which could fuel fire activity.

RELATED: ‘Not If, But When’: Warning To People Living Near Lake Christine Fire Burn Scar

Those living on/in Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road remain on a pre-evacuation status.

The next public meeting will be Wednesday at Basalt High School at 6:00 p.m.

LINK: Lake Christine Fire InciWeb

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.