Smoke from the Lake Christine Fire on July 21 near Basalt Mountain and Ranch. (credit: InciWeb)

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lake Christine Fire burning near has grown to more than 11,700 acres as of Tuesday.

It grew another 300 acres overnight. It is 39 percent contained.

difdb5ax4aakgss More Growth At Lake Christine Fire; Pre Evacuation Notices In Effect

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

Crews are now focusing on reinforcing containment lines on the northwest side of the fire while connecting a line from the north to the northeast. They expect afternoon thunderstorms to produce strong wind gusts which could fuel fire activity.

RELATED: ‘Not If, But When’: Warning To People Living Near Lake Christine Fire Burn Scar

Those living on/in Missouri Heights, Cedar Drive, Toner Creek, Seven Castles, and Taylor Road remain on a pre-evacuation status.

lake christine fire 10pkg transfer frame 210 More Growth At Lake Christine Fire; Pre Evacuation Notices In Effect

(credit: CBS)

The next public meeting will be Wednesday at Basalt High School at 6:00 p.m.

LINK: Lake Christine Fire InciWeb

