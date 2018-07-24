The Drake and Migos show scheduled for Sunday, July 29 at Denver's Pepsi Center, has been postponed, according to Altitude Tickets website.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Altitude Tickets, Drake, Migos, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4) — The Drake and Migos show scheduled for Sunday, July 29 at Denver’s Pepsi Center, has been postponed, according to Altitude Tickets website. The show scheduled for Saturday, July 28, is still scheduled to go on.

The new date for Sunday’s concert has not yet been determined.

No explanation for the postponement was given.

None of the performers have posted anything about it on Twitter.

Offset, one of the rappers in Migos, was arrested in Georgia last week on drugs and weapons charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s