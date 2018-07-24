DENVER (CBS4) — The Drake and Migos show scheduled for Sunday, July 29 at Denver’s Pepsi Center, has been postponed, according to Altitude Tickets website. The show scheduled for Saturday, July 28, is still scheduled to go on.

The new date for Sunday’s concert has not yet been determined.

No explanation for the postponement was given.

None of the performers have posted anything about it on Twitter.

Offset, one of the rappers in Migos, was arrested in Georgia last week on drugs and weapons charges.