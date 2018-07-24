Filed Under:Anne Wagner, Jamie Ketchum, Local TV, UCHealth, UCHealth Burn Center

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman severely burned in a fiery crash on Interstate 25 left the UCHealth Burn Center Tuesday after spending more than a year in treatment.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 218 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: CBS)

Jamie Ketchum’s story is one of suffering and survival. Her recovery is attributed to her hard work and the doctors, nurses and staff at UCHealth who cared for her.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 486 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: CBS)

On Tuesday, in a hospital conference room prepped for a party, Jamie entered to a standing ovation. She was graduating after spending a year and two months, 425 days, the longest stay ever in the Burn Center.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 68 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: CBS)

“Every bit of her was burned,” explained Dr. Anne Wagner, Medical Director of the Burn Center at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 906 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

Truck fire on I-25 in May of 2017. (credit: CBS)

On May 25, 2017, Jamie was in a fiery crash on I-25. A dump truck collided with the Ketchum’s SUV. Jamie’s father was killed; her mother severely burned; her husband hurt. Jamie, 37, had third and fourth degree burns over 95 percent of her body.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 936 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: CBS)

“I think it’s miraculous that she’s alive, and she’s doing great,” Wagner told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Wagner called Jamie’s case the worst she’s ever seen. Jamie’s legs and one arm were amputated.

“I don’t think she ever for one second ever thought of giving up,” said Wagner.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 1026 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: Jamie Ketchum)

Jamie graduates from UCHealth with gratitude for the caregivers she and husband, Troy, call family.

“Thank you all for saving my life and… I know that you’re all there for me if I need you moving forward,” she said choking back tears.

Jamie leaves UCHealth headed to a rehab facility. Her hospital family has faith she’ll keep on fighting.

fiery crash victim 5pkg transfer frame 1176 Burn Victim Leaves UCHealth After Longest Stay Ever In Burn Center

(credit: CBS)

In a statement, the Ketchum’s said:

We are thankful to the doctors and nurses at UCHealth, family and friends, first responders and law enforcement, and those who provided assistance at the accident scene.

The UCHealth Burn Center is the Rocky Mountain region’s only American Burn Association (ABA) verified burn center.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

