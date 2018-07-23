Filed Under:El Paso County, Flash Flooding, Highway 24, Local TV, Manitou Springs, Mudslides

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– All residents living in Manitou Springs are urged to evacuate to higher ground because of flooding.

An evacuation center has opened at the Community Congregational Church at 103 Pawnee Avenue near the elementary school.

Flash flooding in Manitou Springs.

Flash flooding in Manitou Springs. (credit: Ryan Maschue)

Heavy rain brought mudslides and flash flooding to the area on Monday afternoon.

Highway 24 was closed between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds because of mudslides across the road.

Earlier Monday Highway 285 was closed in Bailey because of mudslides and flooding.

