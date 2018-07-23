MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– All residents living in Manitou Springs are urged to evacuate to higher ground because of flooding.

An evacuation center has opened at the Community Congregational Church at 103 Pawnee Avenue near the elementary school.

Heavy rain brought mudslides and flash flooding to the area on Monday afternoon.

Highway 24 was closed between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds because of mudslides across the road.

Earlier Monday Highway 285 was closed in Bailey because of mudslides and flooding.

