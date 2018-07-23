DENVER (CBS4) – Denver made another list put together by WalletHub. This time, the Mile High City is among the top big cities to live.

Researchers say 80 percent of the total U.S. population live in urban areas.

WalletHub compared 62 large U.S. cities based on 56 key indicators including quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

Denver came in 12th while Colorado Springs cracked the top 10 at 9th place. Denver, however, came in 4th for highest income growth and for best bike score.

Check out the study’s findings.