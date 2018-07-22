Filed Under:Local TV, Westbury Apartments, Westminster, Westminster Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – An apartment building fire in Westminster sent 10 people to multiple hospitals — some were sent to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

westbury apartment fire from bvargas94 on twitter Therapy Dog Found Alive After Deadly Fire: Just Sitting There Waiting

Apartment fire in Westminster (credit: @bvargas94)

Officials cannot release the names or details of those being treated. CBS4 spoke with one woman who said her mother is one of those who was rushed to one of the hospitals.

dog rescue 6vo transfer frame 781 Therapy Dog Found Alive After Deadly Fire: Just Sitting There Waiting

(credit: CBS)

Ashley Bering says her mother is a double amputee and lives on the lower floor of the building at the Westbury Apartment complex.

Bering says her mother was rushed to a hospital after a neighbor dragged her out of her home to save her, but the woman’s therapy dog named Kush and her cat were left inside.

dog rescue 6vo transfer frame 805 Therapy Dog Found Alive After Deadly Fire: Just Sitting There Waiting

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters later went inside looking for pets and found Kush sitting on a bed waiting for his owner. It’s not clear if the cat survived.

“He was just sitting there waiting, wagging his tail. He did try to bite a few firemen, but that means he was feeling better. I didn’t think he would be alive, just looking at it,” Bering said.

dog rescue 6vo transfer frame 1542 Therapy Dog Found Alive After Deadly Fire: Just Sitting There Waiting

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the fire is being determined.

The American Red Cross helped residents through most of the day, but have since demobilized their shelter. Residents who still need help can call Red Cross at 1-800-417-0495.

Any witnesses to the fire who may have left the scene are asked to contact Westminster Dispatch at 303-658-4360.

