DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian was hit and killed overnight Saturday.

Police say the driver hit the pedestrian on Interstate 25 going south at Park Avenue and then fled the scene.

#TRAFFIC #DPD Officers are on-scene @ Southbound I-25 & Park Ave in regard to a fatal H&R, Auto/Pedestrian crash. SB I-25 is closed at 23rd Street. There is no suspect info available at this time. #Denver pic.twitter.com/XZYwmcCsPp — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 22, 2018

The interstate was closed for about three hours. Investigators have not released a description for the suspect.