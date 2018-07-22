DENVER (CBS4) – Native American Tribal leaders met to discuss public land management and outdoor recreation in Denver.

Representatives from a dozen tribes gathered ahead of the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market which begins Monday.

They hope outdoor companies invest in Native American land.

“We want to make sure we have better communication with the outdoor industry. We also want to make sure that…. there is an economic benefit, but the dollar is not that important. We want to make we also have the other considerations as well, social, cultural,” said Lorelei Cloud, who represented the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

The hope is more tribes will take part in their next meeting.