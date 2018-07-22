  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Native American Tribal leaders met to discuss public land management and outdoor recreation in Denver.

Representatives from a dozen tribes gathered ahead of the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market which begins Monday.

outdoor trade show rs raw 01 concatenated 113955 frame 1879 Native American Tribes Meet For Better Relationship With Outdoor Industry

(credit: CBS)

They hope outdoor companies invest in Native American land.

tribal summit 5sot transfer frame 615 Native American Tribes Meet For Better Relationship With Outdoor Industry

Lorelei Cloud (credit: CBS)

“We want to make sure we have better communication with the outdoor industry. We also want to make sure that…. there is an economic benefit, but the dollar is not that important. We want to make we also have the other considerations as well, social, cultural,” said Lorelei Cloud, who represented the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

The hope is more tribes will take part in their next meeting.

