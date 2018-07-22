COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s says a deadly shooting on Highway 94 and another officer-involved shooting on Loop Road are connected. They also say the two addresses are known black market, illegal marijuana grows.

Sheriff’s officials were first told of the deadly shooting on Hwy 94 Sunday morning when a victim arrived at Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim reportedly told hospital officials of the homicide.

Deputies responded and say as they were investigating, they were made aware of a group of armed men at a home on South Petyon Highway and Loop Road.

They say the SWAT team responded and subsequently were shot at by at least one suspect in an outbuilding. Deputies returned fire and killed a suspect who they believe is the same suspect from the Hwy 94 shooting.

One deputy, 36-year-old Jeremy Juhl, was hit by either shrapnel or a shotgun pellet, according to officials. They say he’s expected to be okay.

“This was part of a larger illegal drug trafficking organization that we’ve been working for some time,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Officials say there is no threat to the public from this case.