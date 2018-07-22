PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 13 in eight dominant innings, Nick Ahmed drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped Colorado’s seven-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory Sunday.

The only hits off Greinke (11-5) were Ian Desmond’s solo home run in the fourth and Trevor Story’s one-out single in the seventh. The right-hander threw a season-high 111 pitches in his longest outing of the season. He walked one while improving to 5-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his last five starts.

Arizona moved back into second place in the NL West, 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado had briefly moved past the Diamondbacks by winning the first two games of the series 11-10 and 6-5. The Rockies left Arizona a half-game behind the Diamondbacks and two behind the Dodgers.

Ahmed had a two-run triple and a bases-loaded walk for his three RBIs. Jeff Mathis added a two-run single and Steven Souza Jr. doubled in a run.

Antonio Senzatela (3-3), activated from the disabled list (finger blister) before the game and making his third start of the season, gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Colorado was hitless until Desmond lined a 2-2 pitch that just cleared the right field fence over the glove of a leaping Souza. Greinke, who relies so much on control and had command of his extensive pitching repertoire all afternoon, struck out the next four batters.

The Diamondbacks took the lead with a pair of two-out doubles by A.J. Pollock and Souza in the first.

Senzatela retired the first two in the fifth before walking Jake Lamb on a 3-2 pitch. Daniel Descalso dribbled a single through the Rockies shift defense in right to put runners at first and third. Ahmed brought them both home with a shot past the diving left-fielder Gerardo Parra, a bases-clearing triple that made it 3-0.

In the Diamondbacks’ sixth, Arizona loaded the bases without a hit on two walks and second baseman Garrett Sampson’s fielding error on what could have been an inning-ending double play. Yency Almonte walked Ahmed to bring in a run and Mathis’ two-run single put Arizona up 6-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Senzatela took the roster spot vacated by RHP German Marquez, who was placed on the paternity list.

Diamondbacks: RHP Clay Buchholz (left oblique strain) pitched a bullpen session on Sunday and, if it went well, he will return to the rotation and start Tuesday against the Cubs in Chicago. … LHP T.J. McFarland (left neck tightness) threw a side session on Sunday and will be activated before the Cubs series opener on Monday.

GOLDSCHMIDT’S STRUGGLES

After an outstanding run heading into the All-Star break, Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-12 in the three-game series against Colorado, striking out a whopping nine times, including three times on Sunday. The All-Star first baseman was the player of the month for June after beginning the season with one of the worst and most extended slumps of his career.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado returns home for a two-game set with reigning World Series champion Houston. LHP Tyler Anderson (6-3, 3.72 ERA) starts for the Rockies against the Astros’ Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.52).

Diamondbacks: Arizona opens a four-game series at Wrigley Field Monday with LHP Patrick Corbin (6-4, 3.24) on the mound for the Diamondbacks. The Cubs have not announced their starter.

By BOB BAUM

