Filed Under:Aspen, Drownings, Local TV, Ruedi Reservoir, Summit County Sheriff's Office
Ruedi Reservoir (credit: rwapa.org)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities say two men drowned in the Ruedi Reservoir on Saturday at the Aspen Yacht Club — which is about 20 miles way from Basalt.

Friends with the victims first sent a text message to U.S.F.S. law enforcement through their Garmin InReach device which allows two-way communication via satellite. The message was then relayed to dispatchers in Pitkin County.

When crews arrived, they found two boats tied together away from the shore. A woman on one of the boats reportedly told authorities a man was in the water and had trouble swimming. A second man jumped in to save him, but he too started to struggle in the water. As the rescue boat arrived, one man was already  under the surface and the second victim has just gone under.

Emergency crews were at first unsuccessful in finding the men. They then used a sonar device and were able to find what they believed were the bodies of the men about 20-30 feet below the surface.

It wasn’t until around 12 a.m. the next day when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office rescue and recovery team pulled the bodies out of the water.

Details about the men have not been released. If you have information, you may provide it via email at: tips@pitkinsheriff.com or via phone at: (970) 920-5300.

