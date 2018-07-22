  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PM2017 PGA Championship Highlights: Justin Time
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:arvada fire, Local TV, North Metro Fire, Thornton Fire, West Metro Fire, Westbury Apartments, Westminster, Westminster Police
(credit: @gtrunc)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in an early morning fire at the Westbury Apartments in Westminster on Sunday.

westbury apartment fire from bvargas94 on twitter 2 Killed In Early Morning Apartment Fire; Dozens Displaced

Apartment fire in Westminster (credit: @bvargas94)

The fire engulfed a building which consisted of 69 units. Firefighters responded to the complex on 115th Avenue after 2 a.m.

westbury fire tallman frame 24 2 Killed In Early Morning Apartment Fire; Dozens Displaced

(credit: Jack Tallman)

They say residents jumped from the second and third floors to escape the flames before first responders arrived. Others were rescued by firefighters and police.

westbury apartment fire from gtrunc frame 94 2 Killed In Early Morning Apartment Fire; Dozens Displaced

(credit: @gtrunc)

A total of 10 people were taken to different hospitals; one of those patients died, while emergency crews found the second victim who passed away inside the building. Their identities have not been released.

Dozens of other residents were taken to Silver Hills Middle School where an emergency shelter was set up by the American Red Cross.

westbury apartment fire from gtrunc frame 1145 2 Killed In Early Morning Apartment Fire; Dozens Displaced

(credit: @gtrunc)

The fire is now under control, however a cause has not been released. Firefighters from Thornton, North Metro, Arvada and West Metro Fire Departments responded.

Any witnesses to the fire who may have left the scene are asked to contact Westminster Dispatch at 303-658-4360.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s