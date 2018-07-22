WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people died in an early morning fire at the Westbury Apartments in Westminster on Sunday.

The fire engulfed a building which consisted of 69 units. Firefighters responded to the complex on 115th Avenue after 2 a.m.

They say residents jumped from the second and third floors to escape the flames before first responders arrived. Others were rescued by firefighters and police.

A total of 10 people were taken to different hospitals; one of those patients died, while emergency crews found the second victim who passed away inside the building. Their identities have not been released.

Dozens of other residents were taken to Silver Hills Middle School where an emergency shelter was set up by the American Red Cross.

The fire is now under control, however a cause has not been released. Firefighters from Thornton, North Metro, Arvada and West Metro Fire Departments responded.

Any witnesses to the fire who may have left the scene are asked to contact Westminster Dispatch at 303-658-4360.