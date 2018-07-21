  • CBS4On Air

Hazy skies over Denver seen from Lookout Mountain on July 21. (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hazy skies blanketed most of the Denver metro area on Saturday. Wildfires from the west are to blame, and the grayish-brown air prompted some concern from citizens.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to not call 911 about the smoke, unless they saw a fire nearby.

The smoke and haze spread southwest of the metro area and even into Summit County.

RELATED: Pre-Evacuation Notices Sent Out Again As Lake Christine Fire Flares Up

The state Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Ozone Action Day for the Front Range on Friday afternoon which expires at 4 p.m. Saturday, unless officials renew the alert.

However, on Saturday morning, an Air Quality Health Advisory was issued for southwestern Eagle County because of the wildfire smoke. Those with health conditions are urged to limit their time outdoors.

