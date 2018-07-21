Hazy skies over Denver seen from Lookout Mountain on July 21. (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hazy skies blanketed most of the Denver metro area on Saturday. Wildfires from the west are to blame, and the grayish-brown air prompted some concern from citizens.

Western Boulder County is experiencing a fair amount of drift smoke from wildfires to the west of us. There is no need to 📞911 unless you see flames or a very concentrated column or plume of smoke. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 21, 2018

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to not call 911 about the smoke, unless they saw a fire nearby.

The smoke and haze spread southwest of the metro area and even into Summit County.

It’s a hazy day in #SumCo Smoke conditions are from fires outside of the county, no need to be worried and we are actively monitoring air quality. — Summit County OEM (@SummitCountyOEM) July 21, 2018

The state Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Ozone Action Day for the Front Range on Friday afternoon which expires at 4 p.m. Saturday, unless officials renew the alert.

However, on Saturday morning, an Air Quality Health Advisory was issued for southwestern Eagle County because of the wildfire smoke. Those with health conditions are urged to limit their time outdoors.