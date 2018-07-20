LITTLETON (CBS4) — A woman has died after a shooting in Littleton earlier in the week.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home at 6019 S. Broadway at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was rushed to the hospital but passed away on Thursday.

A man who had been shot in the face was found a short distance away. He was treated and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, 22-year-old Timothy Alex Shelton, who lived in the home, was arrested and is currently being held at Arapahoe County Jail. Shelton will now face additional charges for the woman’s death.