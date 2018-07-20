  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is always looking for new ways to challenge and entertain. Now they’re welcoming visitors to the Mindbender Mansion.

It’s a quirky place full of puzzles, brainteasers and interactive challenges for that’ll get your brain working overtime!

“This is a puzzle lover’s dream exhibit and it has something for everybody,” said Neha Sandvig, Museum Educator.

Mindbender Mansion is a series of rooms filled with dozens of puzzle stations that get your whole body and brain moving. The activities combine the best of playfulness, mental acuity and teamwork.

You challenge your friends or challenge yourself: whatever you choose, you’ll leave the museum with an experience that is sure to bring you back.

“This is great for families with young kids we’ve added a playroom area for our younger audience this is a perfect date night challenge your date to race down spelling fever so you’ll see all types of people and all sorts of groups here,” Sandvig said.

The exhibition is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s free with general admission.

But it won’t be here forever, so come over and test your brainpower!

