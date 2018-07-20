By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver judge has acquitted the driver of a dump truck of all criminal charges associated with a fiery crash on Interstate 25 that killed a man last year.

Denver court records show the judge found Juan Herrera-Morales not guilty of careless driving resulting in death and two other careless driving charges stemming from the wreck on May 25, 2017.

Hererra-Morales was driving a dump truck that blew a tire. The truck collided with an SUV, killing a man inside — James Schuppe. Three of Schuppe’s family members who were in the SUV were injured — two of them were severely burned.

“We respect the court’s verdict,” said Ken Lane, a spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Lane said the prosecution believed that, “based upon the physical evidence, the defendant carelessly failed to control the vehicle after the tire blew, resulting in the death of the victim, which is why the defendant was charged with careless driving resulting in death.”

A call to Hererra-Morales’ attorney was not returned.

