DENVER (CBS4) — Denver may have a reputation for being a bit of a cow town, but this is taking it too far.

A Twitter user posted a video of police chasing a tractor through the Ballpark Neighborhood, near Park Avenue West and Walnut Street.

At least five patrol cars followed the John Deere tractor, with lights and sirens on, as it made swerved in and out of traffic, on the streets and on sidewalks.

“That’s so crazy,” a female can be heard saying off camera.

Just witnessed a police chase in downtown Denver. 20 cops trying to catch a tractor. Made me feel like I was back in Indiana. — Jordan (@jordanBC10) July 21, 2018

Police confirmed they were in the area for a vehicle pursuit.

#BREAKING PIO is present at 15th and Market St for a briefing in regard to veh pursuit. #DPD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 21, 2018

The tractor was reportedly stolen.

It finally came to a stop after a crash with a Denver police patrol car.