  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:14 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

BENKELMAN, Neb. (CBS4) – A state trooper in a Nebraska town just east of the Colorado border avoided major injuries this week when he swerved at the last minute to avoid a tractor trailer.

The Colorado State Patrol retweeted a frightening dashcam video tweeted out by the Nebraska State Patrol of the near-collision.

It happened on Monday in Benkelman, Nebraska.

“As you can see, the trooper only has a split second to react to the semi crossing the center line,” the Nebraska agency wrote in their tweet.

Authorities involved with the case say the driver of the truck crashed afterwards and was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how bad the driver’s injuries are.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s