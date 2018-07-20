BENKELMAN, Neb. (CBS4) – A state trooper in a Nebraska town just east of the Colorado border avoided major injuries this week when he swerved at the last minute to avoid a tractor trailer.

The Colorado State Patrol retweeted a frightening dashcam video tweeted out by the Nebraska State Patrol of the near-collision.

Dashcam video of the crash involving an NSP Trooper Monday near Benkelman on Highway 34. As you can see, the trooper only has a split second to react to the semi crossing the center line. His defensive driving skills prevented an even more severe crash. #DriveDefensively pic.twitter.com/8VzUIkwRIg — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) July 19, 2018

It happened on Monday in Benkelman, Nebraska.

“As you can see, the trooper only has a split second to react to the semi crossing the center line,” the Nebraska agency wrote in their tweet.

Authorities involved with the case say the driver of the truck crashed afterwards and was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how bad the driver’s injuries are.