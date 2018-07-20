By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – The past few years have been tough for Andrew Field and his family.

“The past few years have been hard. Being able to move forward without your father there, someone who you look up to and idolize. Not being able to call him or go see him,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

His father, 50-year-old John Field, was shot and killed on July 9, 2016, near 1st and Broadway.

He was walking his dog while attending a family gathering on his block. Authorities say Field felt a passing vehicle, a dark Chevy Camaro, got too close to hitting his dog so he threw a beer bottle at the car, hitting it and breaking the bottle. The car then turned around and the district attorney says Lewis opened fire, hitting Field.

John Field spent several months in the hospital before passing away.

“He was always making people smile, always making people laugh. Smartest guy I’ve ever met,” said Andrew Field.

Friday afternoon, the Denver District Attorney announced there has been an arrest in the case. They say Keyair Lewis was charged with one count of murder in the first degree. The DA says Denver Police were able to sue DNA and ballistic evidence to tie Lewis to the shooting.

“They’re going to bring him down to Denver County, they’re going to give him his charges, then they’ll proceed with a trial down the line, could be a few months, couple be a few years.”

Andrew says all they can do now is trust the process and hope the system brings them justice. He knows it won’t be easy being in the same courtroom as his father’s alleged killer, but he has his family to lean on.

“He was an amazing man. It’s sad we had to lose someone like that, but within that tragedy there’s great triumph. We were able to come together as a family and just happy about that.”

