DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy’s Day of Service provides volunteer support to 77 non-profit organizations, allowing each of them to focus on its mission. Judi’s House is among the projects for the first time ever. Judi’s House provides services to grieving children and families.

LINK: Register for Day of Service

“In 2002, when my husband, Brian Griese, and I started Judi’s House, we realized that there were no free standing organizations that were devoted solely to grieving children and families, and we saw that as a huge gap and a critical mental health need in our community,” said Brook Griese, CEO and co-founder of Judi’s House.

Judi’s House offers a 10-week program called Pathfinders to help children and their families navigate the adversity of losing a loved one. The organization serves 1400 kids and caregivers every year.

“We have an amazing team of counselors who provide our services at Judi’s House, but without the over 400 volunteers who provide over 10,000 hours of service every year, we would not be able to provide these services completely free of charge,” Griese explained.

Judi’s House volunteers serve as companion to kids, and serve dinner for families. Judi’s House is thrilled to welcome 22 volunteers for Day of Service to get a couple of bigger projects done. They’are planning to get some shelves built to reorganize their art rooms, and to get some landscape work done.