DENVER (CBS4) – A program created to help students get a jumpstart on their career is seeing record enrollment. CareerConnect was created by Denver Public Schools three years ago and is not only seeing a huge spike in curious students, but businesses as well.

The goal of the program is to give students early exposure to inspiring career options through internships and apprenticeships.

CareerConnect is free to all DPS students and runs year-round. This summer, 107 companies and nearly 300 students are participating.

“It’s all worth it, and you gain the experience and having the experience at such a young age is beyond incredible. It will do you well in the future!” said Navi Essien, a student at High Tech Early College.

At 14 years old, Essien already has her eyes on a career. It’s just a matter of what. She says CareerConnect is helping her figure that out.

Those who participate are paid for training and continue to make money in their position, which lasts for six weeks.

“It wasn’t us, just tossed out into the work world. We had them teaching us how to do our resumes, teaching us about dress code, teaching us about violations…” said Essien.

After training, Essien had the chance to explore the participating businesses.

“The companies picked who they liked the most, and we picked who we liked the most, plus distance, and then we lined it up.”

Essien choose a teaching assistant position with the Montbello Library’s Idea Lab.

“It’s just a place where ideas can just flow. You can walk in here with an empty mind and walk out with handfuls of stuff,” she said.

Essien helps people of all ages create projects; from 3D printing and photoshop to her favorite, audio production.

The Idea Lab has an audio booth where Essien not only helps others create projects, but produces her own music.

Everything created in the idea lab is free to the community. Another aspect Essien appreciates, everyone she helps, enjoys what they’re doing.

“They’re learning, but they don’t know they’re learning so my best part is tricking them into learning,” she laughed.

Essien says she still has plenty of time to be a teenager. When her position with the Idea Lab has finished, she will have made around $1,100.

