PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder, in connection with a road rage shooting in Parker in May.

Abraham Paquet, 29, is accused of pulling up next to another vehicle on the E-470 exit ramp at Parker Road during the evening rush hour on May 22 and firing multiple shots – striking the driver.

The Parker Police Department is recommending Paquet be charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police are also recommending charges against Tara Doxtater, 25, who was a passenger in Paquet’s vehicle at the time of the alleged incident. Doxtater could be charged as an accessory to the crime.

“We would like to thank Parker residents and businesses that assisted us in locating these suspects enabling us to file charges,” police department officials stated.