NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: A view of in-store displays during Old Navy Black Friday Shopping 2017 on November 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Old Navy)

DENVER (CBS4) – Old Navy will open a second location in Denver on Colorado Boulevard.

BusinessDen reports the clothing store will fill the old K&G Fashion store at Colorado Blvd. and Florida Ave.

Old Navy’s other location in Denver is in the shops at Northfield Stapleton.

The new store should open in early 2019.

