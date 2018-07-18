  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Mycological Society, Denver Botanical Garden, Mushrooms
Fool's mushroom or Destroying angel (Amanita verna), Amanitaceae.

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An amateur mushroom forager spotted a rare and deadly mushroom growing in someone’s lawn as he walked around his Aurora neighborhood. Lazarus Bell spotted a “destroying angel” mushroom last Friday. He turned it over to the Colorado Mycological Society, where mushroom expert Leah Gilman confirmed its toxicity.

The group says only eight of the fungi have ever been found in Colorado and all were in remote areas between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

The destroying angel mushroom is pure white and has a smooth stem and cap. It has a ring-like membrane near the top of the stem and is slightly bulbous on the bottom of the stem.

The mushroom’s poison affects the liver.

The mushroom is being kept at the Denver Botanical Gardens’ Herbarium of Fungi for further study.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s