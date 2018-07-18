The property in Thornton where the Amazon fulfillment center will be built (credit: CBS)

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon officials say it’s hiring more than 1,000 employees for its new fulfillment center in Thornton.

The warehouse is located off Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue. The site will be 2.4 million square feet making it the largest industrial building in the state.

It should provide quickers delivery for customers along the Front Range.

Amazon is looking for packers, managers and human resource employees.

Wages start at $12.50 an hour and include benefits when employee start working.

The warehouse is expected to open later this year.

LINK: Amazon Warehouse Jobs