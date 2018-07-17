By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Rapids goalkeeper and United States Men’s National Team star Tim Howard joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

The U.S. Men’s National Team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup making for some tough viewing for Howard.

“This was a very tough moment for US Soccer,” said Howard when asked about watching this year’s World Cup from home. “I’m happy it’s over. Now, today we can officially move forward. We can officially look to the future.”

The World Cup will be in the United States in 2026 as part of a united bid with Mexico and Canada and Howard is hoping it comes to Denver.

“I hope it’s here,” he said. “This is my adopted hometown. I love playing here and I love living here. 2026 will be an opportunity for us to show the world that we’ve actually arrived on the world footballing stage and show them our stadiums, and our fans, and our team.”

Howard is in the midst of his second season with the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids are currently 11th out of 12th place in the MLS Western Conference with 16 points on the season and have 16 matches remaining.

“It’s been a rough start,” Howard admitted. “But we had a turn of turnover. Our entire coaching staff changed, more than half our roster changed. It’s unfortunate, but these things take time. We are headed in the right direction.”

“Coach Hudson has been nothing short of brilliant. His ideas, the way he applies those ideas to the team, it’s incredible. Having his leadership there is a breath of fresh air for everybody in the dressing room.”

The Rapids will play their next match on Saturday when they host Real Salt Lake.

