DENVER (CBS4) – Target is getting ready to open a new store in Downtown Denver.

It’s what is called a “small format” store, the first in the Denver area. The approximately 30,000-square-foot store is located at 16th and California along the 16th Street Mall.

The merchandise is tailored to the neighborhood, so this store features Colorado-specific products. It will include a quick-trip selection of foods and beverages, a CVS Pharmacy and order pickup.

The store will open for business on July 18, with a grand opening celebration on July 22.

