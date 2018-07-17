LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The touring production of “On Your Feet” is making its way across the country. Recently, it had a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles, and CBS4’s Critic-at-Large Greg Moody was on the red carpet.

Stars such as comedian Kathy Griffin, singer Michael Bolton, and actor Tom Arnold attended the opening. But the biggest buzz was for Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

“Is it still exciting to see the show?” Moody asked the couple.

“Yes,” Emilio Estefan replied.

“Of course it is, and even more so because each tie we’re seeing it, it’s with people who haven’t seen it, most of them haven’t, so it’s always fresh and news. And we’ve got so many great people, celebrities and wonderful audience from L.A. here sharing with us tonight, and we’re happy,” Gloria Estefan said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “On Your Feet” in Denver

“On Your Feet” goes behind the music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, inside the story of their rise to the top of the pop music world and the tragedy that almost took it all away. It’s a high energy combination of music and dance, which has become a keystone in the Latin community and a Broadway staple.

“This show is very important because it’s a true story about two people that conquer the American dream, and did it with passion, with love, with faith, with family. And, I think, in the times we’re living, this message needs to be spread all over the country, all over the world,” said Mauricio Martinez, a singer and actor in “On Your Feet.”

“On Your Feet”, the story and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan runs August 8th through the 19th at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.