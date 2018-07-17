  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broadway Musical, Broadway Musicals Denver, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Greg Moody, Local TV, On Your Feet

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The touring production of “On Your Feet” is making its way across the country. Recently, it had a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles, and CBS4’s Critic-at-Large Greg Moody was on the red carpet.

on your feet 2 Broadway Musical ‘On Your Feet’ Has LA Premiere, Headed To Denver

(credit CBS)

Stars such as comedian Kathy Griffin, singer Michael Bolton, and actor Tom Arnold attended the opening. But the biggest buzz was for Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

on your feet 5 Broadway Musical ‘On Your Feet’ Has LA Premiere, Headed To Denver

(credit CBS)

“Is it still exciting to see the show?” Moody asked the couple.

“Yes,” Emilio Estefan replied.

“Of course it is, and even more so because each tie we’re seeing it, it’s with people who haven’t seen it, most of them haven’t, so it’s always fresh and news. And we’ve got so many great people, celebrities and wonderful audience from L.A. here sharing with us tonight, and we’re happy,” Gloria Estefan said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “On Your Feet” in Denver

“On Your Feet” goes behind the music of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, inside the story of their rise to the top of the pop music world and the tragedy that almost took it all away. It’s a high energy combination of music and dance, which has become a keystone in the Latin community and a Broadway staple.

on your feet 4 Broadway Musical ‘On Your Feet’ Has LA Premiere, Headed To Denver

(credit CBS)

“This show is very important because it’s a true story about two people that conquer the American dream, and did it with passion, with love, with faith, with family. And, I think, in the times we’re living, this message needs to be spread all over the country, all over the world,” said Mauricio Martinez, a singer and actor in “On Your Feet.”

on your feet 3 Broadway Musical ‘On Your Feet’ Has LA Premiere, Headed To Denver

(credit CBS)

“On Your Feet”, the story and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan runs August 8th through the 19th at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s