JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office caught up to a man accused of threatening another man with a bat.

Investigators say the man got out of his SUV and waved a bat at another man crossing the parking lot of a Walmart on Coal Mine Avenue.

Recognize these individuals? This male is suspected of brandishing a bat at another man in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart on July 10. Pls call 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case 18-16810 #jeffco #denver pic.twitter.com/DFt2qUK1dY — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 17, 2018

After posting it to social media, investigators say a tip lead them to the suspect.