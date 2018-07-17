DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled plans to transition Denver to 100 percent clean, renewable electricity by 2030. It’s called the 80×50 Climate Action Plan.

“Climate change threatens our people directly, putting our health, environment and economy – our very way of life – at risk,” said Hancock, who announced the commitment during his State of the City address on Monday.

Other goals of the 80×50 Climate Action Plan include:

Optimizing energy efficiency in buildings including adopting net-zero building code for new construction by 2035

100 percent light-duty vehicles, taxis, and car shares are electric by 2050

A report issued by the City of Denver’s Office of Sustainability last year found transitioning Denver to 100 percent clean and renewable energy is vital for the city to achieve its carbon pollution reduction goals.

Officials said the plan is supported by Xcel Energy and a varied coalition of over 50 nonprofits and businesses.

“This is a huge victory for Colorado. We are currently witnessing the catastrophic effects of climate change, illustrated by statewide droughts that are drying our rivers and sparking massive wildfires. With a commitment to 100 percent clean energy, our capital city is demonstrating that it is taking serious action on these issues,” said Jim Alexee, Director of the Sierra Club’s Colorado Chapter.

“Denver’s plan for a clean energy transition, while critical to defending our climate, is also necessary to protect our health. As a local respiratory doctor, I’ve seen first-hand the damaging health effects of pollution from the production, transportation, and burning of dirty fossil fuels can have on our families. By transitioning Denver to 100 percent clean and renewable electricity, we’ll be ensuring a healthier community for generations to come,” said Denver Respiratory Doctor Jason McCarl.

According to officials, Denver is the 73rd city in the United States to commit to 100 percent clean energy. Nine other Colorado communities have also adopted a 100 percent clean energy goal.