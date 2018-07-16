By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In the same sports card store he went to as a kid, Zack Golditch found himself on the other side of the counter signing autographs in Aurora on Monday.

“I was buying cards of other people, and now people can buy photos and helmets of me and have me sign them… which is incredible,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

In April, the Gateway High School and Colorado State University graduate signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, and it has been one heck of a ride ever since.

“Just being in the same room as some of these guys. I’m eating the same food as some of these guys I grew up watching,” said Golditch.

Golditch, a guard, shined as a member of the offensive line for the CSU Rams. He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a senior at Colorado State University.

Golditch attended Gateway High School in Aurora. On July 20, 2012, he was watching a movie in the theater right next to the one where the mass shooting killed 12 people. A bullet fired by the gunman came through the wall and went through Golditchs neck. It just missed his spine.

“It is what it is, I’m not going to run from it, not going to hide from it. I embrace everything it brought out,” said Golditch.

In fact, he’s used that experience to get where he is now, and he has a message to anyone going through a rough patch: lean on the people who love you.

“I didn’t do this by myself. You know it takes a village to raise a child… so my village is massive.”

