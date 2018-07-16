  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community Help, Harvest Help, Local TV, Peetz Colorado, Randy and Mary Jane Fehringer, Sterling Journal-Advocate, Wheat Harvest

PEETZ, Colo. (CBS4) – The Sterling Journal-Advocate reported a nice story out of Peetz, Colorado.

Randy and Mary Jane Fehringer were recently hurt in a vehicle crash, and have not been able to harvest their wheat fields.

About 30 friends and neighbors came together to get the wheat in before it was ruined. They harvested about 150 acres of wheat for the couple.

The couple’s son said that he is deeply grateful for the help, and is happy his parents can focus on healing and not worry about the farm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s