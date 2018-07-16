PEETZ, Colo. (CBS4) – The Sterling Journal-Advocate reported a nice story out of Peetz, Colorado.

Randy and Mary Jane Fehringer were recently hurt in a vehicle crash, and have not been able to harvest their wheat fields.

About 30 friends and neighbors came together to get the wheat in before it was ruined. They harvested about 150 acres of wheat for the couple.

The couple’s son said that he is deeply grateful for the help, and is happy his parents can focus on healing and not worry about the farm.