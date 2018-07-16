CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – The record breaking heat here in Colorado is putting the trout population in danger.

Wildlife officials tell the Summit Daily News that trout are especially stressed because of hot water temperatures.

Trout do well in water that are around 50 degree. Water temperatures in Summit County have been in the 60’s and even 70’s this summer.

Wildlife officials are asking fishermen to do their fishing early in the day and take lines out when the water warms up in the afternoon.