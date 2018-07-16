DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Republican Congressman Mike Coffman reacted to Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Gardner tweeted in part, “Vladmir Putin’s Russia remains an adversary to the United States and nothing should change as of today.”

Whether it be chemical attacks on our allied soil, the invasion of Ukraine, propping up the murderer Assad in Syria, or meddling in our elections through cyber-attacks, Vladimir Putin’s Russia remains an adversary to the United States. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) July 16, 2018

Rep. Mike Coffman stated “President Trump should never take Putin’s word at face value and should give greater consideration to U.S. intelligence agencies over the Kremlin’s rhetoric.”

Republican Representatives Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn did not comment on Monday’s news conference or summit.

Congressman Scott Tipton echoed other lawmakers saying the president needs to hold Putin accountable.

The Helsinki Summit ended without any real resolution to ongoing tensions with Russia. Mr. Trump now heads back to the United States due to arrive later Monday evening.