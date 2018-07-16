  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Republican Congressman Mike Coffman reacted to Monday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Gardner tweeted in part, “Vladmir Putin’s Russia remains an adversary to the United States and nothing should change as of today.”

Rep. Mike Coffman stated “President Trump should never take Putin’s word at face value and should give greater consideration to U.S. intelligence agencies over the Kremlin’s rhetoric.”

Republican Representatives Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn did not comment on Monday’s news conference or summit.

Congressman Scott Tipton echoed other lawmakers saying the president needs to hold Putin accountable.

The Helsinki Summit ended without any real resolution to ongoing tensions with Russia. Mr. Trump now heads back to the United States due to arrive later Monday evening.

