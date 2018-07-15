  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buena Vista, Buena Vista Correctional Facility, Matthew Massaro
File photo of a prison cell. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — Corrections officials are investigating the murder of an inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility in central Colorado.

The Department of Corrections says that 32-year-old Matthew Massaro was killed on Saturday.

A department statement issued Sunday says suspects in the murder were removed from the facility.

No further details were released.

The Daily Record of Canon City reports that Massaro was serving multiple sentences for fraud, assault, robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other convictions.

He had been in corrections since 2011 and had a parole eligibility date of March 2025.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s