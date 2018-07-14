DENVER (CBS4) – One group is trying to clean up the plastic littering a popular attraction in Denver.

Volunteers with Environment Colorado went to Confluence Park on Saturday to pick up trash from the South Platte River.

They’re working to reduce plastic pollution that can be harmful to wildlife.

They say polystyrene, commonly known as styrofoam, is the worst culprit. It can take hundreds of years to break down.

“When you look at the Platte River and you pass by it, you don’t necessarily think there’s a lot of trash. But as we’ve gone through, I’ve only been out here for about 30 minutes and we have four or five other volunteers and we have huge garbage bags full of trash,” said Casey Cousineau.

The volunteers are working to gain support for a statewide ban on polystyrene.