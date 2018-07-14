  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) Opioid addiction has become a national health crisis. Addiction affects one in three people and every day; 174 people die in the United States due to drug over dose.

On July 21, the Rise Up Against Addiction Shatterproof 5k is taking place in Denver at Great Lawn Park off Yosemite Street. The event is meant to bring together families, friends and those affected by addiction.

shatterproof rise against addiction transfer frame 2125 5K Aims To Erase Stigma Surrounding Addiction

(credit: CBS)

Organizers want to help those struggling and affected by addiction to rise up and focus on positives like recovery and healing.

Kristen has struggled with addiction in the past. She has transformed her life and is now training to be a counselor for others looking for recovery. One of her goals is to break the stigma of addiction.

shatterproof rise against addiction transfer frame 409 5K Aims To Erase Stigma Surrounding Addiction

(credit: CBS)

“So I was really drawn to Shatterproof for ending the stigma piece, because I believe that that stigma really impacts the systems that govern the accessibility to treatment, effectiveness of treatment and competent legislation,” she said.

Kristen believes if the stigma is lost, those looking for recovery will have a better shot at getting help.

“It sends a message to people that are struggling that cries for help will be met with compassion rather than judgement.”

Registration for the Rise Up Against Addiction Shatterproof 5k is open.

If you, or someone you know, struggles with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 1-800-662-HELP, 1-800-662-4357.

