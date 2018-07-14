A cowboy adjusts his bull rope before being released from the chute during the Bull Riding competition at the "Oh My Gawd Rodeo" at Gene Kiefer Memorial Fairgrounds in Dumont, Colorado on June 16, 2017. (credit: Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images)

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A memorial service was scheduled for Sunday for a Colorado bull rider who suffered fatal injuries while competing in a Wyoming rodeo.

The father of Jason Blasdel of Fruita, Colorado, says his son was injured July 7 while competing at the Platte River Rodeo in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Paul Zamora, the coroner in Carbon County, Wyoming, tells the Rawlins Times that Blasdel suffered internal bleeding and died at the hospital on July 8. He was 30.

Joe Blasdel tells the Grant Junction Sentinel that his son loved the sport he had competed in since he was 8, but was planning on stepping away from it this year.

Jason Blasdel is survived by his wife Heather and two daughters, ages 6 and 2.

The memorial service is set for 5 p.m. at Victory Life Church in Fruita, Colorado.

